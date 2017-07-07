Some GMail filters to make sorting through Mozilla email easier

I use some GMail filters to help sort out the flood of emails I get from Mozilla projects. They help me identify bugs and issues I've been asked for information on versus the mail I get from, for example, being an owner for our GitHub organization.

I thought I blogged about this before but I couldn't find the post, and maybe Google's new Inbox will make this irrelevant, but in the mean time:

I have some labels set up in Gmail:

And some filters:

Matches: from:(bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org) to:(wclouser@mozilla.com) ("X-Bugzilla-Reason: Reporter" OR "X-Bugzilla-Reason: CC") Do this: Apply label "bug/cc"

Matches: from:(bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org) to:(wclouser@mozilla.com) "X-Bugzilla-Severity: blocker" Do this: Apply label "bug/blocker"

Matches: from:(bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org) to:(wclouser@mozilla.com) "X-Bugzilla-Assigned-To: wclouser@mozilla.com" Do this: Apply label "bug/mine"

Matches: from:(bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org) to:(wclouser@mozilla.com) "needinfo?wclouser" Do this: Apply label "bug/mine"

Matches: from:(notifications@github.com) Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "github"

Matches: from:(notifications@github.com) "You are receiving this because you are on a team that was mentioned." Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "github/mine"

Matches: from:(notifications@github.com) to:(wclouser@mozilla.com) "You are receiving this because you were mentioned." Do this: Apply label "github/mine"

Then I just keep an eye on the labels where things are assigned to me and I can mostly stay up with requests. This system isn't perfect -- how do you handle the mail? :)